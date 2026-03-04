Effort to restrict Colorado farmers’ use of seeds coated with pesticides rejected in committee

A state Senate committee killed a bill that would have required farmers to get a third-party “prescription” before planting more of the now-ubiquitous crop seeds coated with pesticides, with even some Democrats saying the green effort went too far, too fast.

Despite support from Gov. Jared Polis, the environmental groups and Democratic legislators trying to cut use of pesticide-protected seeds in Colorado agriculture lost out to arguments that farmers rely on the neonicotinoids or “neonics” to protect millions of acres of corn, wheat and other crops. Farm groups also won support saying individualized third-party audits were an expensive bureaucracy in an agricultural economy with leaf-thin profit margins.

Two Democrats joined three Republicans on the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee to stop Senate Bill 65 — labeled the SEED Act — late Thursday after hours of testimony, with only Democrats Katie Wallace and Cathy Kipp voting to advance it. Supporters had argued that runoff from neonic-coated seeds was hurting important environmental pollinators like honey bees, and collecting in waterways for as-yet unknown impacts on humans down the road.

“I’m disappointed to see this outcome,” said Wallace, a cosponsor. “This bill was a new approach to a long-term, pressing issue that protected farmer choice, ensured access to untreated seed, and eliminated the unnecessary uses responsible for neonic contamination.”

Supporters had also argued there was no evidence that pesticide-coated seeds increase yields for many farmers, and that the seeds are often used in places that don’t have significant pest problems.

“Pollinators are in trouble, and this loophole allows a major source of toxic pollution to enter our environment,” said Henry Stiles, Environment Colorado wildlife and conservation advocate. “We are disappointed in this result, but appreciate all the farmers, doctors and scientists who spoke in favor of the bill. Since senators expressed concerns about the impact of limiting these seeds, we will continue to demonstrate the need to save pollinators and show that there are safer, better options for farmers across the state.”

The Colorado Farm Bureau, among others, said the rejected bill “would have banned our farmers’ most effective, efficient, safe and affordable” way to manage costly pests.

“The Senate Agriculture Committee heard loud and clear from producers, agronomists, seed scientists, and a wide coalition from across the state that this burdensome regulation was unworkable, unreasonable, and unfounded,” said Farm Bureau director of state affairs Brandon Melnikoff. “Lawmakers recognized that removing this science-backed, proven pest management strategy would increase input costs while threatening the sustainability of our working lands.”

This story previously appeared in the Colorado Sun.

