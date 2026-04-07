© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Kansas Supreme Court justice dies

High Plains Public Radio | By Sherman Smith
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM CDT
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson asks a question during oral arguments regarding constitutionality of redistricting maps created by the 2022 Kansas Legislature.
Photo by Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson asks a question during oral arguments regarding constitutionality of redistricting maps created by the 2022 Kansas Legislature.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Wilson to the bench in 2019.

Former Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson died Saturday following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Wilson served on the highest court from 2020 to July 2025, when she resigned after her diagnosis.

Chief Justice Eric Rosen said in a statement Saturday on behalf of the court that Wilson “faced her illness with optimism and great courage.”

“Justice Wilson was a deeply principled woman whose enduring faith and commitment to the law were evident in her work as an attorney, judge, and justice,” Rosen said. “She was drawn to the law as a champion for people who needed help advocating for their rights, a trait that carried over to her tenure as a judge.”

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Wilson to the bench in 2019. Before that, Wilson served as a judge for 15 years in Shawnee County District Court, the last five as the court’s chief judge.

Wilson, a Smith Center native, graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg and earned her law degree at Washburn University in Topeka. She practiced law in Topeka and northwest Kansas before becoming a judge.

“It was important to her that a person in her courtroom feel respected and heard, even when the law required her to rule against them,” Rosen said. “Her decisions were clear, well-reasoned, understandable, and most of all, fair.”

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio
Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsKansas ReflectorKansasKansas Supreme CourtKansas courts
Sherman Smith