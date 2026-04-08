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Fraudsters Are Targeting Kansans in Multiple Communities

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

A new scam is targeting Kansans across the state. Officials are raising awareness about the scam that threatens court enforcement for an unpaid toll.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — A new scam is targeting Kansans across the state. The Kansas judicial branch is raising awareness about the scam that threatens court enforcement for an unpaid toll and encourages the person targeted to scan a QR code to make a payment. The scam appears to be a message from the traffic division in a Kansas district court. It lists a fake case number and the name of a judge who does not exist.

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Any person can check whether they have a matter pending before a district court using the Kansas District Court Records CaseSearch.

If a traffic infraction exists on CaseSearch it will also generally show whether there are any unpaid fines or fees. The CaseSearch site links to the KSCourts Central Payment Center where payments can be made online.

Courts are encouraging the public to check the Spot the Scam webpage if they are contacted by someone who claims to be with a court.

Here's how the scam works:

  • Scammer initiates contact. Scammers will call, text, or email you using phone numbers, email addresses, website links, and documents that look real but are fake.
  • Scammers ask for personal information. Never give a Social Security number, bank account details, or credit card information to someone you don't contact on your own.
  • Scammers demand payment. Scammers will pressure you to pay now using gift cards or apps like PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. They will tell you something bad will happen if you don't pay now.

Don't fall for it!

Copyright 2026 Kansas Public Radio
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HPPR News HPPR NewsKansas Public RadioKansasKansas peoplefraudinternet scamphone scamfinancial scamssocial securitytraffic finestraffic violations
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio at the Univeristy of Kansas. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri. Before joining KPR in 1995, Schafer spent 10 years as a commercial radio and TV newsman. During his career, he's filed stories for nearly every major radio news network in the nation including ABC, NBC, CBS, AP, UPI, the Mutual Broadcasting System, NPR and the BBC. This seems to impress no one. At KPR, he produces feature stories, interviews and newscast items and edits the work of others. In the fall of 2000, he performed contract work for the U.S. State Department, traveling to central Asia to teach broadcast journalism at newly independent radio stations in the former Soviet Union. One of his passions is Kansas; learning about and promoting the state’s rich heritage, people and accomplishments. Schafer gives presentations about Kansas to various organizations around the state to remind residents about our awesome history and incredible people. A native of Great Bend, he studied journalism and mass communications at Barton County Community College and at the University of Kansas. He was also an exchange student to Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. The “J.” in J. Schafer stands for Jeremy, but he doesn’t really care for that name. He also enjoys the pretentiousness of using just a single initial for a first name!
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