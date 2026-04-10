Governor signs bill voiding certain disciplinary actions at Kansas Board of Nursing

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a slew of bills Tuesday, including one that changes procedures at the Kansas Board of Nursing and voids nonpractice violations by nurses going back to 2005.

Kelly signed House Bill 2528, a controversial bill that rolls back nonpractice disciplinary actions after some former nurses testified they were punished for simple administrative errors. Other nurses opposed the bill, saying some of the nonpractice violations were serious and shouldn’t be voided.

The bill limits unprofessional conduct to acts related to the practice of nursing, prohibits the board from taking retaliatory action against a licensee based on certain lawful actions and requires all current board members to be terminated on Jan. 1, 2027.

Kelly also signed Senate Bill 84, which allows adults to enter into decision-making agreements to receive assistance with managing their affairs from other adults. She said the agreements preserve independence.

“These voluntary agreements will equip those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health needs, or other impairments, with assistance from trusted adults as they navigate decisions about health care, finances, housing, and more,” Kelly said in a news release.

The new law establishes the legal framework for a supportive adult to provide decision-making assistance to someone who might have developmental disabilities, brain injuries, mental health needs, or other needs. The bill allows the individual to retain control of their affairs but also have support as they make decisions.

“Everyone has the right to agency in their own life, and this bill will enable more Kansans to make choices that are best for them with the comfort of knowing they have reliable assistance from others,” said Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, a Leawood Democrat.

She said disability advocates have been working on the legislation for years.

Kelly also put her stamp on House Bill 2402, which requires public school boards to consider participating in a federal program, the Community Eligibility Provision, that lets high-poverty schools offer breakfast and lunch to students at no cost.

In some cases, participation is cost-prohibitive and the new law allows school boards to show the financial hardships in a public meeting and vote on whether to participate.

Haley Kottler, senior campaign director for Kansas Appleseed, said the bill retains local control and is good for Kansans.

“A school meal is an essential school supply,” she said in a news release. “This new law is a practical step in the right direction that helps more Kansas kids access the food they need to learn, grow, and succeed.”

Kelly also signed the following bipartisan bills:

Senate Bill 260 establishes the Born to Invest Act, allowing the state treasurer to access data to distribute informational materials about government-administered savings accounts.

Senate Bill 398 limits expert testimony in state court cases to align with recent changes in federal rules of evidence.

Senate Bill 418 allows a streamlined permitting approval process for by-right housing developments, which are projects that comply with existing zoning and building codes.

Senate Bill 459 removes the prisoner review board from the supervision of the secretary of corrections, creates qualifications for the members of the board, and requires parole hearings to be postponed if proper notice of the public comment session is not made to the victim.

House Bill 2652 requires the clerk of the appellate courts to publish monthly a list of Supreme Court and Court of Appeals cases in which a decision has not been entered and filed within six months of submission and a list of cases in which a petition for review has not been granted or denied within six months of submission.

House Bill 2739 updates National Fire Protection Association standards to the 2024 edition, and makes other changes related to housing code requirements.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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