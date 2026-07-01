Texans paying half a dollar more for gas this Fourth of July

Many San Antonians, like most Texans and Americans, are hitting the road for the long Fourth of July weekend.

And Daniel Armbruster, a spokesman for the Texas arm of the American Automobile Association (AAA), said Texans are finding prices quite a bit higher than last fourth of July, largely due to travel demand and some uncertainty over a lasting truce in the U.S. war against Iran.

"Today (Tuesday) in Texas, the average is $3.30. A year ago, it was $2.77. So, we're still roughly about 50 cents higher than a year ago," said Armbruster.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio on Tuesday was $3.19 or 55 cents higher than a year ago at $2.74. Armbruster, however, said overall prices in the Alamo City have been trending down in recent days.

Nationally, gas prices started the week at $3.91 a gallon, up 69 cents from last year's $3.22, AAA reported.

Around 5 million Texans and 72 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the Fourth of July travel period, defined by AAA as between June 27 and July 5. Around 85% Americans are traveling by vehicle, and the majority of the rest are flying.

Armburster said while the number of travelers is up in Texas and nationally this year over last, the increase is the smallest growth rate since the end of the pandemic.

He said another interesting travel trend to note this Fourth of July is that many Americans started taking the entire week off as a holiday after the pandemic ended.

Armbruster said more Texans and Americans are traveling this Fourth of July because the holiday is a three-day weekend for many. And since it's the nation's 250th birthday party, more Americans are feeling the holiday is extra special this year and willing to travel to some bigger celebrations that are planned across the country.

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