Kansas Legislature’s closed-door meeting on child welfare leads to outpouring of family heartache

TOPEKA — Nineteen-year-old Alexander Preston addressed members of the Kansas Legislature after lawmakers concluded five hours of closed-door meetings with administrators of the state agency responsible for the welfare of children and private contractors hired to deliver services to abused or neglected youths.

On Tuesday, Preston told House and Senate lawmakers he was dealing with wrenching frustration. He said he learned by necessity about fragility of the state’s child welfare system after the mother of his daughter vanished Sept. 5, 2025. He said he called anyone he thought might help bring about reunification with the infant, including law enforcement departments and Child Protective Services, which is part of the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

“From the very beginning of CPS’ involvement,” Preston said, “there were known concerns regarding the individuals around my daughter. There was a known narcotics investigation involving people connected to the environment where she was reportedly being cared for. Yet, despite all of that, I was later told that the environment where my daughter was staying was considered acceptable. Acceptable. That is the word I cannot forget.”

Preston, of Pottawatomie County, said drug testing was ordered for mother and child, but only the 5-month-old was examined.

“My daughter failed a drug test before she could even walk,” he said. “Even after all of this, my daughter was not returned to me. That is why I am standing here today. This is not simply about my daughter’s mother. This is about a system that had opportunities to act.”

He was among a dozen people granted 4 minutes each to go face-to-face with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight. Preston as well as Lauryn Allen, Madeline Bouton, Sarah Goble, Robert Large, Shawn Lee, Katie Martin and Meghann Miller filled the fifth-floor room at the Capitol with testimony about personal trauma, fatigue and anger.

Their turn at the microphone came after extraordinary closed meetings among the committee of House and Senate members, top officials at the state Department for Children and Families and representatives of five organizations holding DCF contracts to serve Kansas children threatened by abuse or neglect.

Close-door meetings

Each of the organizations — KVC Kansas, Saint Francis Ministries, Cornerstones, TFI Family and EmberHope — were given up to 50 minutes to confidentially speak with legislators about their views on the challenges of caring for kids in need of care. The contractors or their lobbyists have routinely engaged with legislative committees, but previous interaction with House or Senate committees came in open public session.

The objective of executive sessions was for contractors to candidly share detail of problematic cases so the group of legislators would better appreciate difficulties of the job, said Rep. Cyndi Howerton, a Haysville Republican and chairwoman of the child welfare committee.

Before and after the closed-door meetings, Howerton defended the executive sessions. She said legislators needed privacy to ask questions of providers while protecting families from public scrutiny. She said the nitty-gritty of cases should provide legislators in the room with fresh perspective.

“I don’t know that we’ll do that again for a long time, but it was very, very valuable,” Howerton said. “I’m telling you my stomach was churning a little, but with the cases that were talked about, the trauma that these kids experienced, I think we as a committee needed to see that to kind of ground us. This is not about data. This is about families.”

Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican on the committee, said she emerged with a sense that Kansas needed to segregate by age the policies and laws guiding foster care. Needs and expectations of a child less than three years of age were distinct from those of a teenager, she said.

The Legislature should consider setting expectations for law enforcement officers involved in child custody disputes, said Rep. Ford Carr, a Wichita Democrat. He said Kansans shared with him examples of officers taking a child from a home based on a court order and situations in which officers didn’t remove a child despite a court order.

Rep. Lauren Bohi, a Lenexa Republican, said the private presentations raised questions about the frequency of behavioral and trauma issues among children in foster care. In addition, she said more should be done to understand what happened to families when children in foster care weren’t reintegrated with biological families.

Shock and awe

Madeline Bouton, a lifelong Kansan married to a decorated U.S. Army veteran, told the oversight committee the couple was unable to have children naturally. Instead, she said, they decided to grow a family through adoption of children in Kansas foster care. She said the couple wanted to be an adopt-only family instead of a family that took in foster kids and considered adopting them.

“We believe there are many children in our great state that need love. Things like age, race are not important to us,” she said. “What has become painfully apparent to my husband and me is that adopt-only families are treated significantly differently than foster families, and it saddens me to understand why.”

Bouton said agencies in Kansas received financial reward for licensing new foster families, which prompted providers to discourage adopt-only families. She said the couple was pressured by a representative of Restoration Family Services, marketing itself as delivering “Christ-like” services, to first become foster parents. She was told her idea of a family was not “as desirable” in the ordering of potential families approved for adoption.

“We have no children of our own,” Bouton said. “We have an incredible support system on both sides of our family, all of whom are close in proximity. We live in a safe neighborhood in a beautiful home. We seek strength and purpose through our faith in God and we live our lives in service to others. So, I ask this committee, what family would be more desirable than mine?”

She urged the committee to reconsider a strategy of prioritizing foster families over adopt-only families.

Sarah Goble, founder of the Honest Diagnosis Project, said her children were taken during 2024 due to a misdiagnosis of child abuse.

“When my family was accused,” she said, “we quickly learned how difficult it is to challenge decisions once the system is in motion. In a system like this, the ability to seek accountability through the courts is not optional. It’s essential.”

She rebuked legislators who voted for House Bill 2521, which was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly because it would be “dangerous and expensive” to provide private child-placement agencies contracting with the state broader immunity from lawsuits under the Kansas Tort Claims Act. During the 2026 session, Kelly’s veto was overridden by two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate. The law took effect July 1.

“Many of you pander to your constituents about parental rights, being pro-life. You talk about limited government, cutting down on fraud and bringing accountability, but when it’s your time to shine … your actions do not reflect these talking points,” Goble said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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