Gov. Laura Kelly fills top administrative position at Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly nominated an 18-year employee of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission to serve as acting executive director of the agency responsible for regulating state-controlled casinos and sports wagering.

D.J. Lopez, who began work at the commission in 2008 after 13 years at the Lyons County Sheriff’s Department, was selected by the governor to fill the vacancy created by retirement of Don Brownlee, who held the position of executive director for 11 years.

Kelly said Brownlee provided dedicated service to the commission. He was appointed executive director in 2015 by Gov. Sam Brownback and reappointed in 2019 by Kelly.

Lopez has worked for the commission as an enforcement agent, regional security manager, director of licensing and sports wagering, and director of gambling.

“I am confident D.J.’s years of experience at the commission, as well as his time in law enforcement, will lead to wise, steady leadership,” Kelly said.

The commission’s central mission has been to regulate Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. In addition, the agency held oversight of sports gambling and the horse racing gambling hall in Park City.

The KRGC, which operates as a regulatory and criminal justice agency, has responsibility for auditing, electronic security and licensing of gaming operations.

Appointments of executive directors of KRGC would be subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate. Kelly leaves office in January, meaning the next governor could appoint a new agency administrator.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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