Kansas students show off a passion for government in state finals for the National Civics Bee

On a summer weekend full of festivals and World Cup parties, the auditorium at the Kansas Leadership Center buzzed because of something historic. The downtown Wichita auditorium managed to gather a room full of middle schoolers for a day dedicated to government.

That wasn't the historic part, though.

The students gathered for the opportunity to represent the Sunflower State in the first truly national Civics Bee. This fall, one student from each of the 50 states will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Civics Bee.

It's an important milestone for the competition that started as a way to combat an education and civic engagement crisis in the United States.

In 2022, the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that less than half of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government. That same year, the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that 78% of eighth graders had a less than proficient understanding of civics.

That reports set off alarm bells for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The national business organization launched a civics initiative and created a pilot competition in Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW / KMUW Kansas Commissioner of Education Jake Steel addresses the 2026 competitors at the state championships for the National Civics Bee.

The goal of the civics bee is to raise the bar for the next generation and create a better engaged and informed citizenry.

In its inaugural year, 981 students from 135 schools participated in either the regional, state or national competition. Last year, 12,000 students from 39 states entered the competition.

Tanya Ramesh, now a high school student in Wichita, represented Kansas among the national competitors last year. She told students who came out for the state championships this year that her time in Washington was a front row seat to how the bee is promoting engagement in her generation.

"So often today we hear about what divides people," Ramesh said. "Yet there I was, surrounded by proof that the desire to serve is not partisan, it's not regional, it's not political. It's human, and it's American."

Ramesh finished fourth on the national stage following a tie-breaker question for the third place title.

"I was surrounded by students from across the United States who chose service over apathy, progress over cynicism and community above everything," she said.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW / KMUW The National Civics Bee tests sixth, seventh and eighth grade students' knowledge of the founding fathers, their beliefs, the makeup of American government and the rights provided to citizens.

The civics bee is often compared to spelling bee competitions. While some of the competition mechanics follow a similar pattern to spelling bees, the civics competition asks students to take their studies of government and citizenship a step beyond memorization and put those lessons into practice.

To enter the competition, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students write an essay pitching an idea for how to improve their community. Judges selected by their local chambers of commerce sort through the pitches and pick a slate of students to compete in a regional competition.

Like the state level competition, the regional gathering narrows down the student competitors through a series of multiple-choice questions on subjects like the Federalist Papers, foundational Supreme Court cases, the powers of the branches of government and rights of the citizenry.

The top scoring students present their community improvement ideas to a panel of judges who grade the ideas based on the students' civic knowledge, communication, use of evidence and the strength of their proposed solution.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW / KMUW Vihaan Patodia of Robinson Middle School in Wichita presents his idea for reforming the city's transportation system. Patodia was one of five finalists at the Kansas championship civics bee.

The whole process plays out again at the state championship level. Here, three finalists were selected.

Emeline Wilinski of Indian Hills Middle School in Prairie Village told judges coverage of a city election last year highlighted record-breaking voter turnout. Wilinski said that turnout still accounted for only 25% of registered voters in Prairie Village.

"This isn't because members of my community don't care about their city," Wilinski said, but because of a variety of issues like shifting election timing, lack of information on ballot issues and a general sense of disenfranchisement.

"When so many voices are missing from the voting process, the crucial principle of consent of the governed is weakened," she said.

Wilinski proposed ending off-cycle local voting and said she'd work to create a club at her high school to prepare students to be informed and engaged voters as soon as they turn 18.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW / KMUW Colin Burke won the Kansas championship round of the National Civics Bee. Judges awarded top points to his proposal for improving access to hygiene products for low-income students at his school. Burke attends Salina South Middle School.

Caspian Karstens, a California Trails Middle School student from Overland Park, pitched a nonprofit transportation system specifically for low-income and homeless Kansas Citians.

His proposal was to design an independent bus system that would have central pickup hubs and routes to local hospitals, care centers and pharmacies to make health care more accessible.

Colin Burke of Salina South Middle School focused on providing his classmates with basic hygiene products. In Colin's district, nearly 17% of families live below the federal poverty level.

Colin told judges that by providing no-cost hygiene products in school buildings and city buildings he hoped to meet his goal of "a school where every student feels confident and that their basic needs are met."

"Teens will be much more successful in and out of the classrooms if we do this, because by treating teens with dignity and respect and encouraging them, they will in turn give back to the community that gave to them," he said.

1 of 12 — Fourteen middle school students from around Kansas came together Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 2 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-1.jpg Kansas Commissioner of Education Jake Steel addresses the 2026 competitors at the state championships for the National Civics Bee. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 3 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-4.jpg Five Kansas chambers of commerce hosted regional competitions to narrow down the field of competitors for the state championship civics bee. The state finals, hosted at the Kansas Leadership Center, helped pick one student to represent the state at the National Civics Bee. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 4 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-5.jpg Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students use tablets to answer multiple choice civics questions during early round of the state championship civics bee. The state finals crowned one finalist who will compete in the National Civics Bee in Washington D.C. this fall. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 5 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-9.jpg (From left to right) Finalists Capian Karstens of Overland Park, Colin Burke of Salina, Eeshaan Vyas of Wichita, Emeline Wilinski of Prairie Village and Vihaan Patodia of Wichita wait to present their civics projects to a panel of judges. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 6 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-6.jpg The National Civics Bee tests sixth, seventh and eighth grade students' knowledge of the founding fathers, their beliefs, the makeup of American government and the rights provided to citizens. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 7 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-8.jpg Melissa P. Masoner (center) sits with co-judges Jason Bosch and Marquetta Atkins-Woods during the presentation round of the civics bee. The judges had three minutes to ask students questions about their civics project proposals before grading each pitch. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 8 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-10.jpg Vihaan Patodia of Robinson Middle School in Wichita presents his idea for reforming the city's transportation system. Patodia was one of five finalists at the Kansas championship civics bee. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 9 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-14.jpg Eeshaan Vyas of Robinson Middle School in Wichita talks about his plans to increase donations to the city's homeless shelter and service center Second Light. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 10 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-13.jpg Emeline Wilinski of Indian Hills Middle School in Prairie Village tells judges her ideas for how to improve voter turnout and civic engagement among young people. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 11 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-19.jpg Caspian Karstens told judges about his plans for a transporation service for homeless and low-income people in Kansas City. Karstens said his program would improve health outcomes for residents by removing a barrier between them an health care appointments and pharmacy visits. Karstens finished the competition in third place. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 12 of 12 — Civics Bee 2026-17.jpg Colin Burke won the Kansas championship round of the National Civics Bee. Judges awarded top points to his proposal for improving access to hygiene products for low-income students at his school. Burke attends Salina South Middle School. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW

Judges awarded Colin the first place title — which comes with $1,000 cash and a ticket to Washington, D.C., for the final this fall. Wilinski took home the second place title and a $500 prize. Karstens placed third and was awarded a $250 prize.

In the wake of the competition, Colin said he was still shocked to hear his name called as the state champion. There was less surprise from Colin's proud parents Brendan and Elizabeth Burke, or his younger brother Liam.

"He's been just so civics-minded since he was a toddler," Elizabeth Burke said. "I knew that this was something that he was destined to potentially do."

"He's just someone who wants to help," Brendan Burke said. "All his teachers talk about how they can put any student with him, and he's willing to do that. So helping kids who are hidden and fall between the cracks is something that's not terribly surprising."

Colin will travel to Washington, D.C,. later this year for one last trivia and pitch competition. A win at the National Civics Bee would mean a $100,000 contribution to an education fund — and a major confidence boost toward tackling the problems of the day.

For some of the audience members at the Kansas championships, the true prize has already arrived.

"Their commitment to good citizenship in America makes America proud," said Ernestine Krehbiel, president emeritus of the Kansas League of Women Voters and a former Wichita school board member.

"And in this time in which there's such negative vibes floating around all over, this is such a wonderful thing to do. What a way to celebrate 250 years in America."

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