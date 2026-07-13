What to know about the foodborne parasite outbreak in Texas

Did you actually wash that apple before you took a bite? What about that "pre-washed" lettuce? The rind of that delicious summer melon?

Those are the sort of questions Texans should be asking themselves now that parasite-triggered stomach infection is on the move.

Texas is one of 17 states hit by an outbreak of the intestinal parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. These microscopic pests cause an infection known as cyclosporiasis.

Public domain / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Cyclospora cayetanensis.

While it's unlikely to be fatal, it can make people miserable for days or weeks. Officials at the Center for Disease Control still haven't identified the source of this most recent outbreak.

According to the agency, 145 people throughout the country have contracted cyclosporiasis between May 1 and June 16. Officials emphasize this number represents a baseline count, so actual numbers could be higher.

"We do see this every summer. It's spread through contaminated food and water," said Dr. Catherine L. Troisi, a professor of epidemiology at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. "We're seeing more cases than we usually see, widespread throughout the country, and it's usually linked to one food source — contaminated spinach, raspberries, cilantro — but we don't know what this one is linked to."

Dr. Troisi added that it could be several sources at once.

The parasites like to hide in the nooks and crannies of unwashed produce. According to the CDC, infection occurs when a person ingests food or water contained with the parasites' oocysts.

Incubation averages one week. The infection's most characteristic symptom is watery diarrhea with explosive bowel movements. Other symptoms can include:



Fever

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping and bloating

Nausea

Fatigue

Body aches

Other flu-like symptoms

Untreated, the infection can last from days to months, with potential to relapse. Complications of untreated cyclosporiasis include malabsorption, inflammation of the gallbladder, and joint inflammation known as "reactive arthritis."

"If you are sick, it is important to contact your healthcare provider, because the illness can be treated with antibiotics," Troisi said. "Left untreated — particularly in the elderly, the very young and people with immunocompromising diseases — it can be quite serious."

There is some good news: This infection can't spread from person to person, and you can take action to prevent getting the parasite.

"Wash your hands when you're cooking," Troisi said. "Heating does kill the parasites, so it's really uncooked food that we're concerned about. Wash fruits and vegetables under running water."

This includes produce labeled as "pre-washed," she added.

Troisi said that using something acidic to wash the raw foods can be helpful, like lemon juice or vinegar.

"If you are cutting up melons and cantaloupe, wash the outside, so that when you cut it, the knife doesn't carry whatever is on the outside into the flesh of the fruit," Troisi said.

It's also a good idea to cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce.

"This is not going to 100% protect you, but it's a good start," she said.

Troisi said a final line of defense is avoiding foods known to have carried the parasite in the past, especially those imported from other countries.

"Particularly if you're at high risk, you might want to avoid imported foods, but that's difficult nowadays," she said.

For more information about cyclosporiasis, its causes and symptoms, visit the CDC's clinical overview.

Copyright 2026 KUT News