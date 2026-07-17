Lawrence seniors joined World Cup fun with a soccer league of their own — but no running allowed

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- A group of Lawrence residents 50 and older have been lacing up their shoes and heading weekly to the Sports Pavilion at Rock Chalk Park for a game that's part exercise, part social hour and entirely inspired by the FIFA Men's World Cup.

The walking soccer program is a partnership between Lawrence Parks and Recreation and the Lawrence Public Library. Gayle Sigurdson, the city's supervisor of lifelong recreation, said the idea grew out of a desire to tap into the excitement surrounding the World Cup.



"People asked questions and just showed up," Sigurdson said. "We've kept it very informal."



Chris Lascelles, a British expat and lifelong soccer player, pitched the concept to city staff. Sigurdson said Parks and Rec had the space, and Lascelles had the know-how, so the organizers teamed up. He serves as the referee, coach and team captain.

Lascelles said the game has been played in Europe, especially England, for the past 15 to 20 years. It particularly draws in people who played in youth and amateur leagues when they were younger.

"It's fun, it's casual, and we go for a beer after," Lascelles said.



Now in its fourth week, the program has a core of regulars and draws newcomers. The last game for the summer will be July 15 at 6 p.m.

Depending on the number of participants, players are split into two teams; advanced and beginners. They play an hour-long game with a halftime break after the first 30 minutes.

Organizers try to stick decently close to traditional soccer rules, but have to modify a few to keep it senior-friendly. For example, players cannot throw the ball in over their head if it is kicked out of bounds. They must kick or roll it in.

Emma Noble / University of Kansas / University of Kansas Lawrence community members ages 50 and up race to keep a ball in play inside the Lawrence Sports Pavilion.

The organizers say the social side of the games is just as important as the exercise.

"I laughed at the informational meeting when they asked for questions and the first hand that went up said, 'Have we picked an official pub yet for after the games?'" said Sigurdson, who coordinates activities for residents 50 and up. "You see other connections forming, and that's what you really want."

Participants see the exercise benefits, too. One participant reportedly logged 5,000 steps in a single game without even feeling like she was working out.



Shelly Bock, who attended his first game last week, came from an extensive career with the sport. Bock said he has refereed more than 3,400 games and started playing soccer in 1968.

"The fact that many people seem to be energized by the World Cup games -- it's good seeing that there are people my age who are understanding the game," he said."

KCUR is partnering with students at the University of Kansas' William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communication for coverage of this summer's World Cup.

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