Are there maternity care deserts in Kansas?

Yes.

There are maternity health care deserts in nearly every state in the U.S., including Kansas.

Forty-eight of Kansas’ 105 counties are considered maternity care deserts.

More than one-third of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts. This number is higher for rural counties, where nearly 58% of counties lack obstetric clinicians.

Maternity care deserts are regions with no obstetric clinicians or birthing facilities. They are associated with poorer maternal and infant health and higher mortality risks.

Counties with maternity care deserts are home to 2.4 million women of reproductive age and 149,000 infants born each year. Residents travel three times longer on average to reach labor and delivery services than residents of full-access counties.

Recent cuts to Medicaid are projected to increase the number of maternity care deserts. Medicaid covered 41% of U.S. births in 2023 and nearly half in rural areas.

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Sources

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

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