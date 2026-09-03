After 30 years, Hays' Wild West Festival comes to an end

The Wild West Festival Committee announced this week that it has voted to dissolve the nonprofit organization behind the event, bringing an end to the annual multi-day celebration in Hays.

Founded in 1995, the festival grew into what organizers called a cultural and historical celebration of the region's heritage — drawing crowds to Municipal Park each Independence Day weekend for live music, a carnival, a parade down Main Street, and fireworks over the Kansas sky.

Committee member James Bell said the decision came only after years of mounting pressure. "For over thirty years, the Wild West Festival was the heartbeat of our summer in Ellis County," Bell said. "We know this represents a profound loss for Hays and the surrounding region, and we share the community's heavy heart."

The committee pointed to a familiar set of strains behind the closure: rising artist booking fees, escalating staging and security costs, and a tougher climate for corporate sponsorship. Those financial pressures were compounded by a shrinking volunteer base, as natural attrition steadily thinned the team needed to pull off an event of that scale.

Bell thanked the sponsors, public safety officers, city crews, and volunteers who kept the festival running for three decades — and, especially, the people of Hays and western Kansas who showed up year after year. All property owned by the nonprofit will be transferred to the City of Hays, with the executive board finalizing remaining obligations in the coming weeks.

The committee said it hopes the festival's end opens space for something new. Several current members have already offered to share their institutional knowledge and hands-on support with any group willing to build a new Independence Day tradition for the community.

"The Wild West Festival may be coming to an end," Bell said, "but the community's desire to gather and celebrate Independence Day has not faded."

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