Petition against rising electricity bills catches attention of Oklahoma utility regulators

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 26,000 people signed a Change.org petition demanding more transparency and fewer rate increases from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The petition was started by Tulsa resident Raelynn McMurchy, who wrote the increases are unsustainable.

"Electricity is an essential utility, yet it's turned into a financial burden that so many of us in Tulsa can't ignore," McMurchy said. "The rising costs are hurting our community, and stress is mounting for families."

Oklahomans are living through one of the hottest summers on record and report seeing higher electricity bills as they keep their homes cool. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which oversees utilities, is reviewing a pending PSO rate case. In the meantime, customers are paying a temporary increase of $11.

A response from the commission published on the petition's website showed the regulators acknowledged the concerns but won't consider the customers' demands during the case.

"Because the current PSO rate case is still pending, the merits of this petition will not be addressed at this time, but it should not be interpreted as a lack of concern about the impact utility costs have on Oklahomans," the commission wrote.

"Oklahoma's three elected Corporation Commissioners will ultimately reach a decision in the pending PSO rate case based upon the evidence, testimony and official record developed through the commission's public regulatory process."

Dozens of residents responded to the petition saying they are paying several hundred dollars more than usual. Some compared their electricity bills to the price of rent or said they were choosing between utility bills and other essentials.

"[Our] bill was $570 this month," one comment reads. "We live in a double wide. Which do we choose? Food, rent, car payment or electricity this month?"

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn said in an email the company is aware of the petition and that concerns over rising costs would be considered in the regulatory process.

"As part of that process, PSO supports a settlement that would reduce the residential bill impact from 15% to 1%," he said. "PSO has also asked commissioners to approve a large load tariff that would require major new energy users to pay the costs of serving their needs, ensuring long term affordability for all customers."

"Similar approaches have been implemented in other jurisdictions, including Indiana, where one utility recently announced a residential rate reduction."

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