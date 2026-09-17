How to register to vote in Colorado, plus ballot deadlines you need to know

Colorado voters have multiple ways to register before Election Day on Nov. 3.

How to register

To register to vote in Colorado, people must provide their Colorado driver’s license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number or present another valid form of identification to their county clerk and recorder’s office or the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. If the form of ID doesn’t confirm someone’s citizenship, a person must affirm under penalty of perjury that they are a U.S. citizen.

To receive a ballot in the mail, Coloradans must be registered by Oct. 26.

Coloradans can register after Oct. 26, but they will be required to vote in person or physically turn in a mail ballot. Same-day registration and voting will be available at voter service and polling centers until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How to vote

County clerks can start mailing ballots Oct. 2, and ballots should arrive in the mail by Oct. 9. Oct. 26 is the last suggested day to return ballots by mail, according to the Colorado secretary of state. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 — a postmark is not sufficient.

Starting Oct. 27, the secretary of state says voters should physically return their mail ballots to a ballot drop box or voting center. They can also vote in person at a voting center.

Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for their ballot to be counted.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

For more information or to change or check your registration, go to GoVoteColorado.gov.

This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio.