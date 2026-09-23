Half of Texas families have someone skipping meals or eating less as food costs rise, new poll says

Texas families are struggling to keep up with rising food costs, according to a new poll from No Kid Hungry Texas.

Half of Texas families surveyed reported at least one member of the household skipping meals or eating less because of concerns about cost. Advocates warn food insecurity and the effects of inflation could worsen as federal changes to food assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, go into effect.

No Kid Hungry Texas conducts this kind of polling every year, according to the organization's director Stacie Sanchez. She said in previous polls parents might stop buying specific types of foods that can be expensive, like meat or protein, but parents skipping meals is new.

"Parents are having to make difficult trade-offs," she said. "They are having to make really hard choices between paying the electric bill or providing nutritious food."

More than 80% of respondents said the cost of food is rising faster than their income – which Sanchez said is leading people to find creative ways to make ends meet that could cause larger financial issues in the future.

The poll found about 40% of families were taking on debt to cover the cost of food – and there was a significant increase in people utilizing "buy now, pay later" services, like Afterpay or Klarna, to cover necessities.

"We saw folks having to take on second jobs or join the gig economy," Sanchez said. "Texans are dealing with and experiencing these issues every day. We experience the highest food insecurity rate in the nation and that's showing up."

Last year, the organization's poll found a growing number of families reported food insecurity and trying to maintain nutritional diets without resources was having a bigger effect on people's physical and mental health. This year, the poll shows several factors making that problem even worse, Sanchez said.

More parents reported feeling helpless because they can't feed their children.

"The urgency really feels ramped up," Sanchez said. "There are so many factors at play that are kind of creating a unique moment in this time."

Historic inflation increasing the costs of groceries isn't the only cost parents are trying to weather. Families are also seeing things like record high gas prices and higher utility bills.

More than three-quarters of families reported facing difficult choices between food and other essentials.

"We want to make sure this perfect storm does not turn into something that is just absolutely devastating for Texas," Sanchez said. "If you're [lower or middle class], you are probably experiencing this in some way or some place in your life, and the most vulnerable among us, seniors and children, are the kid of people who are unfortunately being punished by all this."

SNAP helps support Texas families experiencing food insecurity. However, Sanchez said the program is facing federal funding cuts and policy changes that could lead to bigger problems accessing food.

The most recent state data from Texas, from June, shows the state's SNAP participation has decreased by more than 315,000 children since the federal tax and spending bill that made sweeping changes to social assistance programs was signed into law last year, according to analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Sanchez said there are several programs Texas could utilize to pull federal funding down to the state – which would put more money into the state's economy – but the state hasn't been participating. That hurts more than just Texans who need food assistance, according to Sanchez. She said there are rippling effects that impact the cost of healthcare, education and the economy – especially when hunger impacts workforce participation.

With state lawmakers returning in a few months for the 2027 legislative session and federal lawmakers having conversations about affordability, Sanchez said people should reach out to their representatives and senators and talk to them about the issues affecting their day-to-day lives.

Her hope is that fewer Texans will experience hunger if lawmakers start noticing the impact it's having on the people they represent, she said.

"In a state like ours, it's not necessarily an issue of capacity," Sanchez said. "There's enough food for everyone. Scarcity isn't the issue here. It's political will. We want to make sure our elected officials know this is a top priority to Texans."

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