More than 5,200 Texas voter registrations caught up in backlog after another state software error

A software error has caused another backlog in Texas' voter registration logs.

The glitch affected Texans who updated their names and addresses on the state's government record portal, texas.gov, between Sept. 1 and last week, according to an email sent out by the Texas Secretary of State's office on Thursday.

The Texas Association of County Election Officials, or TACEO, estimates more than 5,200 voter registration applications across Bexar, Hays, Williamson and Travis counties were involved.

The state's notice, which The Texas Newsroom obtained Friday, says not all Texas counties were affected.

County officials now have limited time to clear this up. Before early voting begins Monday morning, they must determine which registrations were submitted by the state's Oct. 5 deadline and add those to the Official List of Registered Voters.

This latest wrench in the system comes only days after Texas election officials said they cleared an earlier voter registration backlog. That issue, which was caused by an error prompted by a Texas Department of Public Safety software update, impacted more than 500,000 voter registrations submitted since October 2025.

"Just when most counties were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, another unexpected backlog is being dropped on county voter registrars," said Chris McGinn, TACEO's executive director, in an emailed statement.

The Texas Newsroom reached out to the Texas Secretary of State's office for comment and will update this story with any response.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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