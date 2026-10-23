Chubby Smith Guitar Collection Goes on Sale Saturday at Lawrence Arts Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Jeff "Chubby" Smith was a longtime recording engineer and producer at Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas Audio-Reader Network. He died in May of this year. While he was born Jeffrey Eugene Smith in 1966, few of his friends or co-workers ever called him that. They simply called him Chuck, Chub, Chubby, Ascencion or Chubias. (He never could decide on a single first name.) He produced KPR's Opera is My Hobby, with Dr. Jim Seaver. He recorded and produced the Ruel Joyce Recital Series and countless other live musical performances.

He was a performer himself - a musician who played in numerous bands around the area. Chubby also built many of his own guitars by hand. Nearly a hundred of them will go on sale Saturday at the Lawrence Arts Center. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with one of the organizers of the benefit sale, Beth McKenzie, the development director for Audio-Reader. (Click the blue button above to listen.)

Kansas Public Radio / Jeff "Chubby" Smith setting things up in KPR's Live Performance Studio.

The Chubby Smith Collection goes on sale Saturday from 5 to 8 pm at the Lawrence Arts Center. The entire collection will be on display Friday and Saturday at the Arts Center.

Proceeds from the benefit sale will be evenly divided between the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, where Chubby also worked, and the Smith-Mulvihill Family.

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