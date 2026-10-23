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Chubby Smith Guitar Collection Goes on Sale Saturday at Lawrence Arts Center

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:02 AM CDT
This collection of nearly 100 guitars will go on sale Saturday evening at the Lawrence Arts Center. Many of these guitars were built by hand by the late Lawrence area musician and KPR recording engineer Jeff "Chubby" Smith, who died in May 2026.
Beth McKenzie
/
Kansas Audio-Reader Network
This collection of nearly 100 guitars will go on sale Saturday evening at the Lawrence Arts Center. Many of these guitars were built by hand by the late Lawrence area musician and KPR recording engineer Jeff "Chubby" Smith, who died in May 2026.

Around 100 guitars - many of them built by hand - go on sale Saturday at the Lawrence Arts Center. A number of these guitars were made by the late Lawrence musician and KPR recording engineer Jeff "Chubby" Smith. Proceeds from the sale will be split between the Kansas Audio-Reader Network and Smith's surviving family members.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Jeff "Chubby" Smith was a longtime recording engineer and producer at Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas Audio-Reader Network. He died in May of this year. While he was born Jeffrey Eugene Smith in 1966, few of his friends or co-workers ever called him that. They simply called him Chuck, Chub, Chubby, Ascencion or Chubias. (He never could decide on a single first name.) He produced KPR's Opera is My Hobby, with Dr. Jim Seaver. He recorded and produced the Ruel Joyce Recital Series and countless other live musical performances.

He was a performer himself - a musician who played in numerous bands around the area. Chubby also built many of his own guitars by hand. Nearly a hundred of them will go on sale Saturday at the Lawrence Arts Center. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with one of the organizers of the benefit sale, Beth McKenzie, the development director for Audio-Reader. (Click the blue button above to listen.)

Jeff "Chubby" Smith setting things up in KPR's Live Performance Studio.
Kansas Public Radio /
Jeff "Chubby" Smith setting things up in KPR's Live Performance Studio.

The Chubby Smith Collection goes on sale Saturday from 5 to 8 pm at the Lawrence Arts Center. The entire collection will be on display Friday and Saturday at the Arts Center.

Proceeds from the benefit sale will be evenly divided between the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, where Chubby also worked, and the Smith-Mulvihill Family.

Copyright 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Chuck "Chubby" Smith adjusting a microphone boom inside KPR's Live Performance Studio as part of KPR's LIVE DAY 2022.
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Chuck "Chubby" Smith adjusting a microphone boom inside KPR's Live Performance Studio as part of KPR's LIVE DAY 2022.
Kansas Public Radio / KPR Archives
KPR recording engineer Chuck "Chubby" Smith (at left) joins KPR News Director J. Schafer (at right) during a live broadcast of former President Bill Clinton's visit to the University of Kansas to receive the Dole Leadership Prize in November of 2025.
2 of 2  — J at Clinton.jpg
KPR recording engineer Chuck "Chubby" Smith (at left) joins KPR News Director J. Schafer (at right) during a live broadcast of former President Bill Clinton's visit to the University of Kansas to receive the Dole Leadership Prize in November of 2025.
Kansas Public Radio / KPR Archives

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HPPR News HPPR NewsGuitarLawrence, KansasLawrence Arts CenterNews Story