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Glenda Shepherd, Stanton County Kansas

Glenda Shepard

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Glenda Shepard is a native southwest Kansan who, born in Elkhart, grew up in Richfield and graduated from Rolla High School. If those names sound familiar, you’re probably a native southwest Kansan, too. Glenda is a listener and sustaining member of HPPR since its inception in 1980. She says she surely hopes she’ll be able to continue her support into the future.