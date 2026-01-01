Glenda ShepardHPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor
Glenda Shepard is a native southwest Kansan who, born in Elkhart, grew up in Richfield and graduated from Rolla High School. If those names sound familiar, you’re probably a native southwest Kansan, too. Glenda is a listener and sustaining member of HPPR since its inception in 1980. She says she surely hopes she’ll be able to continue her support into the future.
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Hello, I'm Glenda Shepard from Yucca Corners Farm in Stanton County KS. HPPR's 2026 Spring Radio Readers Book Club theme is Route 66: 100 Years on the Mother Road. In1926 Route 66 opened in Chicago and traveled to Santa Monica CA.
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This is Glenda Shepard from Yucca Corners Farm in Stanton County KS. This is my Radio Readers BookByte for The American Dream by Shing Yin Khor. This is the second book in HPPR’s Spring Read of 2026 for the Radio Readers Book Club.
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The Joads and 2.5 million other Oklahomans and Midwesterners left the dust bowl for California. Grapes of Wrath chapter 19 “And then the dispossessed were drawn west—from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico; from Nevada and Arkansas families, tribes, dusted out, tractored out.”
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This is Glenda Shepard and my Radio Readers BookByte for Grapes of Wrath, part of the 2026 Spring Read for HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club. Imagine the Joad family trying to make its way from Eastern Oklahoma to California. I can think of one reason they could make the trip and at least 6 reasons for stopping them.
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The Joads are still with us. They have survived under many different names, but they share most of the same characteristics as the Joads. First, poverty defined the Joads and the other families who had left Oklahoma before the Joads.
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I'm Glenda Shepard from Yucca Corners Farm in Stanton County KS. Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl, has HPPR radio readers book club theme, undercurrents of grief as a subtle and nonviolent form of grief.
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This is Glenda Shepard at Yucca Corners Farm in Stanton County, Kansas. I’m reviewing American Mother by Collum McCann and Diane Foley.American Mother ends with these two lines:“ Everything good, once begun, lasts. Nothing ever truly ends. ”
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I'd like to nominate The Southern Book Club's Guide to Vampire Slaying by Grady Hendrix for HPPR's Bookbytes. I belong to a bookclub in Stanton County KS where life is slow enough that I look forward to our monthly meetings. Three years ago I was searching for a good book to read.