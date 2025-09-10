This book may contain language, sexual content, and themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers. Reader caution advised.

A Good Once Begun

by Glenda Shepherd

This is Glenda Shepherd at Yucca Corners Farm in Stanton County, Kansas. I’m reviewing American Mother by Collum McCann and Diane Foley.

American Mother ends with these two lines:

“ Everything good, once begun, lasts. Nothing ever truly ends. ”

Running the book backwards from those two lines, you have Diane Foley, mother of conflict journalist Jim Foley facing the cruel end of her son’s life. But from Jim’s death, Diane, her family and so many supporters of American hostages credited in the acknowledgements, founded the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation to advocate for innocent American hostages abroad a good, once begun, lasts.

At the core of Jim’s life and the book is proof Jim’s profession of journalism seeks truth above all else. Jim took the search for truth a step farther. Before he went to Syria, he said in a recorded speech, “For some reason, I have physical courage, really, when you think about it, that’s nothing compared to moral courage. If you don’t have the moral courage to challenge authority, to challenge the system, to write about the things that are going to have reprisals on my career – if I don’t have moral courage, we don’t have journalism.”

Diane Foley had the right to be outraged at her son’s murder, but instead of leaving this book as a tale of a mother’s rage for her murdered son, McCann and Foley take the book to a higher level. Diane did not focus on her and her husband’s loss. Instead of narrowing the loss to only Jim, Diane’s moral courage is to widen the story to include other innocent victims.

For example, Alexanda Kotey’s daughter living in a Syrian refugee camp, a Canadian mother and her one-year-old daughter killed by an American drone strike. Alexanda Kotey and Jim shoulder the burden of revealing the truth -- the killing of innocent, poor people caught in the juggernaut of war. Alexanda speaks of the deaths of the Arabic victims trapped in wars waged by authoritarian leaders who care little about their citizens.

A good, once begun – Jim’s life – will last because American Mother will keep Jim’s memory alive.

From Diane’s first encounter with her son’s killer, Alexanda Kotey to her last handshake with the same man, you will feel a mother’s pain, her outrage, and finally, forgiveness.

As Diane and her family move from confronting what has happened to Jim, McCann will take you behind the fog of the U.S. Government’s policy toward American hostages abroad. It’s not a pretty sight.

Grief and frustration don’t make for pleasurable reading but take the time to read American Mother. It’s only 233 pages and you’ll be more aware of what good, once begun, lasts.

Thanks for listening to this Radio Readers BookByte of American Mother. I’m Glenda Shepherd, a member of High Plains Public Radio Radio Readers Book Club.