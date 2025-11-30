© 2025
2025 Fall Read –An Undercurrent of Grief
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Wrapping Up the 2025 Fall Read - An Undercurrent of Grief

By Kathleen Holt
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

This content may contain language, sexual content, and themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers. Reader caution advised.

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, book leaders and contributors from the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club came together in Garden City, KS, for a two-hour, live on-air discussion of the novel, two memoirs, and poetry pop-ups covered with an impressive array of Radio Reader BookBytes this season.

Download this two-hour episode to hear the discussion in its entirety!

002 - RRBC 2025 FALL SEASON DISCUSSION NOV 9 1h59m30s.mp3

Tags
Fall Read 2025: An Undercurrent of Grief 2025 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
