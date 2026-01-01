Shaun Dunn is a wildlife biologist who started playing with nature at a young age. Whether he was digging holes in his parent’s yard, collecting insects in a jar, or catching garter snakes Shaun has remained a passionate biologist. After obtaining his B.S. from University of Central Missouri Shaun earned his M.S. from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, working in the grasslands of the Great Plains. Since 2009 Shaun and his partner Cheryl have lived in Lincoln, NE with their 2 daughters where he now digs holes in his own yard.