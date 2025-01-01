Zedeka Poindexter

As a North Omaha-born writer and performer, I find inspiration in building a historical record through poems and essays that engage all five physical senses, connecting intimately with my readers and listeners. I grew up in a multi-generational home, raised by descendants of the Great Migration. I fuel my artistic expression by drawing on the complexities of race, class, struggle, and joy.

My work is a tribute to the stories of individuals moving through space and time, aiming to preserve the essence of what my community carries and holds dear. The cultural legacy of my family, reflected in my accent, dinner table, foods, sensory experiences, prayers, and idioms, becomes the language I capture in my writing.

I am the Co-Executive Director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, an organization devoted to building community and empowerment through the power of the written and spoken word. Leading this organization allows me the opportunity to spread the transformative power of writing across the region.

You can find more about Zedeka at her website: https://zedekapoindexter.com/