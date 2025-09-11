Poets on the Plains: On Peach Cobbler by Zedeka Poindexter

On Peach Cobbler by Zedeka Poindexter

by Matt Mason

Nebraska State Poet emeritus

Hi, my name is Matt Mason, I’m the State Poet of Nebraska, here for Poets on the Plains.

Today, I want to read you Nebraska poet Zedeka Poindexter’s poem “Peach Cobbler.”

Zedeka is a talented poet who has been performing and running events in Omaha since 1999 and was awarded as a Fellow by The Union for Contemporary Art in 2021. She’s worked in the Arts and in corporate America, now serving as a co-director for the nonprofit Nebraska Writers Collective.

I first came across Zedeka a couple decades ago in open mics and poetry slams around the area. She quickly became known as one of Nebraska’s best writers and performers, with poems about family relationships which work in unexpected and beautiful ways as well as persona poems which are impressive in how she slipped on someone else’s skin so well that she had to constantly remind people that a poem is “Creative Writing” and not everything is confessional, much of it is storytelling.

Her poem “Peach Cobbler” is one of my favorites of hers, I’ve seen her read it dozens of times and will never get tired of it:

Peach Cobbler Some families have parables about their history Those folks can spin loving tales about where they come from My family doesn’t do that We make peach cobbler The best story we know how to tell you will fill your belly with memories I have some things to share A rolling pin, a cast iron skillet from my gran, and a recipe that’s much more memory than manual First, bring water to a boil and add the following: butter, because my grandmother accepted no substitutes the few times she actually decided to bake lemon and orange juice from a late night experiment of mine brown sugar and a touch of white to complement the ripeness of your peaches the perfect combination of cinnamon and nutmeg that will remind you of my momma her slightly red complexion in the summertime It should taste earthy, not grainy, not too sweet Stir, so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot When the liquid clings to the back of your spoon, add peaches Fresh ones Fresh peaches have a tang and a texture you cannot get out of cans Those cook down too much, but the fresh ones let you know you’re really eating something. Reminds us of the days beyond commodity cans when fresh fruit was more than just a luxury Let everything cook low and slow until the liquid starts to taste like the fruit you just added You’re going to have to taste it, modify, then taste it again In this family, we learn things by doing and we don’t serve food that has not crossed our own lips first If for no other reason than your great aunties are mean, and will suck their teeth and push back their plates if you get this wrong Pour the filling into the skillet, cover the top with crust, and bake When that crust is done, take it out of the oven and push it down to the bottom No one wants cobbler without those little bits of saucy crust Cover the top with crust again and bake it Wait for the perfect doneness Somewhere between the shade of my palm and the back of my hand When it cools, you will have the perfect way to close out a family dinner and the hint of buttery citrus clinging to the walls of the kitchen This is how my family remembers With potato salad, jerk chicken, seasoned vegetables This peach cobbler is our family’s memories on a warm plate, heavy with history and spice Take a spoonful Savor every bit of it Let it roll around on your tongue until you know what it tastes like when somebody loves you Take this recipe and make it your own Accident your way into a couple of improvements And if ever someone asks you who you are, or who your people are make them this

Used with permission

This poem is all about storytelling through ways that aren’t straight-forward but which I immediately connect to as every family connects and shows who they are in different ways. And the details are so good that it not only invites me in like I’m a member of her family but it also makes me hungry for peach cobbler.

It’s not a poem I’d describe as “Serious” or “Light” as it’s so rich with elements of both, making it a poem that a reader can connect to and also one which creates what feels like a shared experience.

Zedeka’s work is meaningful to me because she doesn’t just tell a story, she makes it feel like you’re there in the room with her as the story unfolds. That’s why I love poetry, and, especially, Zedeka’s.

Thank you, This is Matt Mason, Nebraska State Poet from 2019 to the end of 2024. I’m based out of Omaha.

Matt Mason

Matt Mason served as the Nebraska State Poet from 2019-2024 and has run poetry workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal, and Belarus for the U.S. State Department. His poetry has appeared in The New York Times and Matt has received a Pushcart Prize as well as fellowships from the Academy of American Poets and the Nebraska Arts Council. His work can be found in Rattle, Poet Lore, Prairie Schooner, and in hundreds of other publications. Mason’s 5th book, Rock Stars, was published by Button Poetry in 2023. You can find more about Matt at https://midverse.com/

Zedeka Poindexter

As a North Omaha-born writer and performer, I find inspiration in building a historical record through poems and essays that engage all five physical senses, connecting intimately with my readers and listeners. I grew up in a multi-generational home, raised by descendants of the Great Migration. I fuel my artistic expression by drawing on the complexities of race, class, struggle, and joy.

My work is a tribute to the stories of individuals moving through space and time, aiming to preserve the essence of what my community carries and holds dear. The cultural legacy of my family, reflected in my accent, dinner table, foods, sensory experiences, prayers, and idioms, becomes the language I capture in my writing.

I am the Co-Executive Director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, an organization devoted to building community and empowerment through the power of the written and spoken word. Leading this organization allows me the opportunity to spread the transformative power of writing across the region.

You can find more about Zedeka at her website: https://zedekapoindexter.com/