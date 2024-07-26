This week Luke discusses a totally new way to cook outdoors. Rocket stoves come in many different designs but all produce an intense heat that is ideal for preparing a quick meal in the outdoors. Click and learn more about using these little stoves. Luke and Larry Weishuhn just released their new book about wild hogs. Signed copies are available at www.catfishradio.org.
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.