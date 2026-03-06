© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors : A Spring Turkey Hunt - What Would You Do?

By Luke Clayton
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:15 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Luke and a gobbler last spring in Grayson County
Luke and a gobbler last spring in Grayson County

Luke has a comical spring turkey hunting tale for us this week. He's got a saying, "Anything can and often does happen on a spring turkey hunt." Put yourself in Luke's boots on this hunt...how would you have found your way out of the predicament he and his buddy Bob Hood found themselves in?

Luke has a comical spring turkey hunting tale for us this week. He's got a saying, "Anything can and often does happen on a spring turkey hunt." Put yourself in Luke's boots on this hunt...how would you have found your way out of the predicament he and his buddy Bob Hood found themselves in?

Learn more by listening to this week's episode, and check out Luke's hour-long outdoor radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," or on his website, www.catfishradio.org!

High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton