© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Preventing Bolting in Spring Crops

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 14, 2024 at 10:29 AM CDT

When bolting occurs, it's the process of a frost-tolerant, edible plant going to seed sooner than we'd like. This week, we'll discuss why this occurs, how to tell when it's happening, and what you can do to help prevent it!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon