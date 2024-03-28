© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting On the Plains: Watering Vegetable Crops

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:34 AM CDT

Everyone knows your vegetables will need water, but when? How much? How much is too much? This week, we'll talk about the best ways to keep soil moist, but not saturated, for the optimal health of your plants!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
