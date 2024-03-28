Planting On the Plains: Watering Vegetable Crops

Everyone knows your vegetables will need water, but when? How much? How much is too much? This week, we'll talk about the best ways to keep soil moist, but not saturated, for the optimal health of your plants!
This week, we’ll talk about how to fertilize an organic garden! There are a number of natural fertilizers created using composted or dried organic matter that can easily be applied or incorporated into the soil with your plants. Let’s talk manure...and a lot more!
When bolting occurs, it's the process of a frost-tolerant, edible plant going to seed sooner than we'd like. This week, we'll discuss why this occurs, how to tell when it's happening, and what you can do to help prevent it!
With a bit of forethought, your vegetable garden can provide you with a bountiful harvest to help feed and sustain your family. But it’s also important to consider various vectors for possible food-borne illness, to help keep anyone from getting sick! This week, we’ll talk more about how to minimize the risk, and the steps you can take to keep your newly grown food safe for eating.
Some of your vegetables will have different growing timespans; for example, asparagus can produce in the same location for three decades, but requires a few years of growth before it should even be harvested. Learn when it makes sense to move your plants around in your garden, and when you should leave them where they are!
February is a great time for pruning of many different varieties of fruiting plants; why is this, and how do you do it best? You'll get the best results with a few simple tips, which we'll cover in this week's episode!