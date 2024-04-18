© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Neighbor Problems

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:44 AM CDT

Despite your best efforts, some of your gardening efforts can be partly or fully undone by pests or environmental issues in your neighbors'
yards. But you can use their struggles to help prepare for, and prevent, such issues taking root in your gardens and yard, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon