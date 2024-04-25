© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Trial and Error

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 25, 2024 at 9:41 AM CDT

Don't take it too personally when one or more of your plants just...doesn't make it. It happens. In fact, it doesn't make you the plant murderer you might fear you've become.

And in a way, it's almost freeing, as it's part of the natural cycle, and keeping this in mind, along with how much new life you're also bringing into the world, can help to deepen your relationship with your garden, and nature in general.

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon