Planting the Plains: Trial and Error

Don't take it too personally when one or more of your plants just...doesn't make it. It happens. In fact, it doesn't make you the plant murderer you might fear you've become.
And in a way, it's almost freeing, as it's part of the natural cycle, and keeping this in mind, along with how much new life you're also bringing into the world, can help to deepen your relationship with your garden, and nature in general.
Despite your best efforts, some of your gardening efforts can be partly or fully undone by pests or environmental issues in your neighbors'yards. But you can use their struggles to help prepare for, and prevent, such issues taking root in your gardens and yard, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!
April showers bring May flowers, as they say, but those April rains and other harsh weather can be a real challenge for the home gardener. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that your plants have solid roots to withstand saturation, and how to help your plants breathe as well, for their best health.
Everyone knows your vegetables will need water, but when? How much? How much is too much? This week, we'll talk about the best ways to keep soil moist, but not saturated, for the optimal health of your plants!
This week, we’ll talk about how to fertilize an organic garden! There are a number of natural fertilizers created using composted or dried organic matter that can easily be applied or incorporated into the soil with your plants. Let’s talk manure...and a lot more!