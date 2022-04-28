© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

New Episode of 'Classical Music Amarillo" Airs this Sunday at 12p CT

Published April 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg

Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, our featured work is the Beethoven String Quartet in G Major, Op. 18. performed by the Harrington String Quartet.

Classical Music Amarillo
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis