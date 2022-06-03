Stephen Johnson

As the host of Open Range, Steve Johnson brings a lifetime of hearing and performing a wide variety of music to this unique program. Growing up in a home where everything from opera to Bill Evans and the Beatles were heard and embraced, he studied piano in college where he became passionate about free-form radio where you might hear everything from punk rock to classic country or jazz in the course of a few hours. Open Range is your invitation to an hour of radio unleashed- presented with heart and humor. All you need for this adventure is an open mind and open ears.

Steve also hosts HPPR's latest regional music program, Classical Music Amarillo.

Phone: (800) 678-7444 (Garden City studios)

Email: sjohnson@hppr.org