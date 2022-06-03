New Episode of "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12pm CT
We'll hear the Fall 2020 virtual concert from the Amarillo Master Chorale and director Nathaniel Frymyl this week on Classical Music Amarillo. Works include Beethoven's "Hallelujah" from Christ on the Mount of Olives, " If Ye Love Me" by Thomas Tallis, "Ashokan Farewell" by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason.
