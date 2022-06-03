© 2021
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

New Episode of "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12pm CT

Published June 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg

We'll hear the Fall 2020 virtual concert from the Amarillo Master Chorale and director Nathaniel Frymyl this week on Classical Music Amarillo. Works include Beethoven's "Hallelujah" from Christ on the Mount of Olives, " If Ye Love Me" by Thomas Tallis, "Ashokan Farewell" by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason.

Classical Music Amarillo
Stephen Johnson
As the host of Open Range, Steve Johnson brings a lifetime of hearing and performing a wide variety of music to this unique program. Growing up in a home where everything from opera to Bill Evans and the Beatles were heard and embraced, he studied piano in college where he became passionate about free-form radio where you might hear everything from punk rock to classic country or jazz in the course of a few hours. Open Range is your invitation to an hour of radio unleashed- presented with heart and humor. All you need for this adventure is an open mind and open ears.
