New Episode of "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12pm CT
Published June 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT
This week on Classical Music Amarillo, we're going to hear a recording of the Amarillo Symphony in a 1961 concert that was released in 1962 as a 33rpm record titled "A Concert to Remember." A. Clyde Roller conducts the program which includes works by Beethoven, Respighi and Grieg.
As the host of Open Range, Steve Johnson brings a lifetime of hearing and performing a wide variety of music to this unique program. Growing up in a home where everything from opera to Bill Evans and the Beatles were heard and embraced, he studied piano in college where he became passionate about free-form radio where you might hear everything from punk rock to classic country or jazz in the course of a few hours. Open Range is your invitation to an hour of radio unleashed- presented with heart and humor. All you need for this adventure is an open mind and open ears.