Classical Music Amarillo Revisits the Recent Past

This week you can look forward to hearing a re-play of the very first first episode of Classical Music Amarillo, which featured Beethoven’s opulent piece for choir, orchestra, and piano, the Choral Fantasie, Op. 80, as well as Nathan Fryml's Rejoice Again! The final movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, performed by the Amarillo Symphony and Amarillo Master Chorale will close out the show this week.

We will be back next week with a new show featuring music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Christopher Lowry, the violist/composer whose work Portrait in Yellow and Silver will be premiered on the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Concerto Extraordinaire program on Saturday, January 7th!