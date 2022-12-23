© 2021
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently off the air due to extreme cold temperatures affecting transmission equipment. Engineers are on site and working to resolve the problems. Click the red player button above to listen in the meantime.
Classical Music Amarillo Revisits the Recent Past

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 23, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
Tune in this week to hear a re-play of our very first episode, which aired on September 4th, 2022.

This week you can look forward to hearing a re-play of the very first first episode of Classical Music Amarillo, which featured Beethoven’s opulent piece for choir, orchestra, and piano, the Choral Fantasie, Op. 80, as well as Nathan Fryml's Rejoice Again!  The final movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, performed by the Amarillo Symphony and Amarillo Master Chorale will close out the show this week.

We will be back next week with a new show featuring music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Christopher Lowry, the violist/composer whose work Portrait in Yellow and Silver will be premiered on the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Concerto Extraordinaire program on Saturday, January 7th!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
