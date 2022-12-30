A Chamber Music Amarillo Teaser: Music by Christopher Lowry and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

On Saturday, January 7th at 7:30pm at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens Peter Bay will conduct the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra in a celebratory concert. The program will feature Johannes Brahms’s first Serenade as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 with Chamber Music Amarillo’s own David Palmer on piano. Also on the program that evening is the world premiere of Christopher Lowry's Portrait in Yellow and Silver, a piece commissioned in celebration of Chamber Music Amarillo’s 25th anniversary

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing other compositions by Christopher Lowry as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19, which was performed by pianist Jeremy Denk along with the Amarillo Symphony in 2019.

