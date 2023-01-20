Cooke, McKee, and More!

This week's program features recordings by the faculty and ensembles of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Tune in for: Nocturnes by Arnold Cooke, performed by a piano/vocalist/horn group called TriSarahChops. This trio features Sarah Rushing on piano, vocalist Sarah Beckham-Turner, and Guglielmo Manfredi on horn. We’ll also listen in on a performance of Kevin McKee's Metallic Figures by the WT Symphonic Band, with accompanying tuba by professor Jeremy Lewis. We’ll close out the show with the WT Symphony Orchestra performing an arrangement of a chorale prelude by Johannes Brahms and American composer Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 1 "Romantic", the latter of which they performed on their international “Postcards from America” tour.