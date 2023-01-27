© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Plays Violin Concertos!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 21.jpg

In this episode of Classical Music Amarillo, violinists Bella Hristova and Elisa Barston join The Amarillo Symphony to present two foundational violin concertos.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear violin concertos performed by the Panhandle's own Amarillo Symphony. We will revisit Bella Hristova's 2013 performance of Erich Korngold's Violin Concerto in D Major and Elisa Barston's 2015 performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Op. 35 Violin Concerto, both accompanied by the Amarillo Symphony.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
