Classical Music Amarillo Plays Violin Concertos!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear violin concertos performed by the Panhandle's own Amarillo Symphony. We will revisit Bella Hristova's 2013 performance of Erich Korngold's Violin Concerto in D Major and Elisa Barston's 2015 performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Op. 35 Violin Concerto, both accompanied by the Amarillo Symphony.