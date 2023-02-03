© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Visits the Baroque Period!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 22.jpg

Join Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program comprised entirely of music by some of the most famous Baroque composers, including Georg Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Antonio Vivaldi!

On Saturday, February 11th at 7:30pm, Chamber Music Amarillo will present a program of pianists from the Texas Panhandle playing a number of Baroque composers, including Georg Frideric Handel's "Great Keyboard Suites."

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to get in the Baroque spirit with concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi, arrangements of Bach's works by Leopold Stokowski, and the "Hornpipe" from Handel's very own Water Music.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
