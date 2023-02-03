Classical Music Visits the Baroque Period!

On Saturday, February 11th at 7:30pm, Chamber Music Amarillo will present a program of pianists from the Texas Panhandle playing a number of Baroque composers, including Georg Frideric Handel's "Great Keyboard Suites."

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to get in the Baroque spirit with concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi, arrangements of Bach's works by Leopold Stokowski, and the "Hornpipe" from Handel's very own Water Music.