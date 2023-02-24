© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Plays Piano Concertos

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 25.jpg

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two extraordinary piano concertos!

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will present recent performances of two stunning piano concertos from the Texas Panhandle. We'll listen to Awadagin Pratt perform Florence Price's "Concerto in One Movement for Piano and Orchestra." Also, Garrick Ohlsson tackles Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s epic "Piano Concerto No. 3," both accompanied by the Amarillo Symphony.

Tags
Classical Music Amarillo Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb