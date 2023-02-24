Classical Music Amarillo Plays Piano Concertos
Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two extraordinary piano concertos!
This week, Classical Music Amarillo will present recent performances of two stunning piano concertos from the Texas Panhandle. We'll listen to Awadagin Pratt perform Florence Price's "Concerto in One Movement for Piano and Orchestra." Also, Garrick Ohlsson tackles Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s epic "Piano Concerto No. 3," both accompanied by the Amarillo Symphony.