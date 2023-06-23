Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates American Music! (Part 1)
You can look forward to hearing music by Aaron Copland, Leroy Anderson, and George Gershwin on this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo!
This week Classical Music Amarillo presents the first of two programs featuring Amarillo Symphony performances of works by American composers. We will revisit recent performances of Aaron Copland's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man, Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C Major, and George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F major.