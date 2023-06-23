© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates American Music! (Part 1)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

You can look forward to hearing music by Aaron Copland, Leroy Anderson, and George Gershwin on this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo!

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents the first of two programs featuring Amarillo Symphony performances of works by American composers. We will revisit recent performances of Aaron Copland's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man, Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C Major, and George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F major.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
