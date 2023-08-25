Beethoven's Missa Solemnis: Part 2!

This week we are revisiting one of the most magnificent performances in recent Panhandle history: that of Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis from August 2022. This performance involved musicians from throughout the Texas Panhandle, including Chamber Music Amarillo, the Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, Panhandle PBS, West Texas A&M University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo. The concert treated the sold-out audience to a performance of the work Beethoven himself described as “the greatest music I have ever written.”

The piece is massive! We played the opening movements of it during an episode back in April, and today we revisit the performance to play the final movements in commemoration of the performance's one-year anniversary. On the first half of the show, you'll hear the "Credo," and the second half of the program will include the "Sanctus" and "Agnus Dei" movements.

