The WT Symphonic Band's 2024 TMEA Program
Earlier this year the West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band was invited to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio in February of 2024, a distinct honor. They performed a program of music by Michael Daugherty, WT’s own BJ Brooks, John Mackey, and Kevin Day under the direction of Mr. Don Lefevre. This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits the recordings the group made at WT before heading to San Antonio!