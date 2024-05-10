© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The WT Symphonic Band's 2024 TMEA Program

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT

Tune in this week to hear the program performed by the WT Symphonic Band at the Texas Music Educators Association conference in February of 2024!

Earlier this year the West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band was invited to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio in February of 2024, a distinct honor. They performed a program of music by Michael Daugherty, WT’s own BJ Brooks, John Mackey, and Kevin Day under the direction of Mr. Don Lefevre. This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits the recordings the group made at WT before heading to San Antonio!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb