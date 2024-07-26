The Choirs and Percussionists of WT
Tune in this week to hear the WT Choir's 2024 TMEA program as well as selections performed by WT School of Music percussionists Caleb Martin, Aiden Caballero, and Brandon Garcia!
This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits the WT Choir's performance of the program they presented as an invited ensemble at the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio in February of this year under the direction of Dr. Sean Pullen.
We’ll also listen in to several performances by percussion students from the Spring 2024 semester—the last semester Dr. Susan Martin Tariq taught at WT before retiring this past May!