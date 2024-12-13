Music of the Christmas Season

This week we are getting in the Christmas spirit by revisiting the West Texas A&M University School of Music's 2023 Christmas concert!

Every year the WT Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the WT Choirs to produce a spectacular concert of Christmas favorites, and the 2023 production was no different. This week's show will feature classic Christmas tunes as well as music by Susan LaBarr, Elaine Hagenberg, Xabier Sarasola, Adolphus Hailstork, Johannes Brahms, Johann Sebastian Bach, and more!