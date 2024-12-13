Music of the Christmas Season

© 2024
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 13, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in this week to revisit the West Texas A&M University School of Music's 2023 Christmas extravaganza!

This week we are getting in the Christmas spirit by revisiting the West Texas A&M University School of Music's 2023 Christmas concert!

Every year the WT Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the WT Choirs to produce a spectacular concert of Christmas favorites, and the 2023 production was no different. This week's show will feature classic Christmas tunes as well as music by Susan LaBarr, Elaine Hagenberg, Xabier Sarasola, Adolphus Hailstork, Johannes Brahms, Johann Sebastian Bach, and more!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
