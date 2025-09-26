WT School of Music Faculty

This week we are excited to present a show of performances by the faculty of WT's School of Music including flute professor Dr. Jessica Schury, piano professor Dr. Sarah Rushing, percussion professor Dr. Ryan Boehme, saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, bassoon professor Dr. Conor Bell, oboe professor Dr. Kathleen Bell, and trumpet instructor David Lough!

The repertoire on the show this week is diverse: You can look forward to hearing chamber music compositions by Robert Honstein, James Stephenson, Casey Cangelosi, Nina Shekhar, Walter Piston, Francis Poulenc, and Alyssa Morris on the show this week!