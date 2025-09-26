© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Thursday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

WT School of Music Faculty

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a veritable variety of recordings by the talented faculty of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University!

This week we are excited to present a show of performances by the faculty of WT's School of Music including flute professor Dr. Jessica Schury, piano professor Dr. Sarah Rushing, percussion professor Dr. Ryan Boehme, saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, bassoon professor Dr. Conor Bell, oboe professor Dr. Kathleen Bell, and trumpet instructor David Lough!

The repertoire on the show this week is diverse: You can look forward to hearing chamber music compositions by Robert Honstein, James Stephenson, Casey Cangelosi, Nina Shekhar, Walter Piston, Francis Poulenc, and Alyssa Morris on the show this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb