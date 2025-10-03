R. Schumann and Saint-Saëns

The second Chamber Music Amarillo concert of the season is coming up this Saturday, October 11th. The program, which will be performed at 2pm at The Loft at First Baptist Church, is titled “Celebrating our Seniors”. The program will open with Georg Philipp Telemann’s Trumpet Concerto in D major, followed by Camille Saint-Saëns’s Septet for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings, and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of symphonic works by both Camille Saint-Saëns and Robert Schumann. We will hear Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto on the first half of the program, while Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4 will occupy the second half of the show.