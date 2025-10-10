CMA 2024-2025 Season Highlights

This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits some of the many highlights of the 2024-2025 season of Amarillo's other "CMA". On the first half of the show you can look forward to hearing Chamber Music Amarillo's January 2025 performance of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Trumpets in C major featuring soloists Bill Tackas and David Lough. On the second half of the program we will revisit CMA's November 2024 performance of Johannes Brahms's Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26. Join us!