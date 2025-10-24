Music by Johann Strauss II and Antonín Dvořák!
Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit music performed by the Amarillo Symphony in January of 2025!
This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits some of the many highlights from the Amarillo Symphony’s 2024-2025 season, specifically pieces from the orchestra's January 2025 concert. That program opened with Johann Strauss II’s Blue Danube Waltz, which will hear on the first half of the show today. The second half of our program will feature Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, the piece that concluded the Amarillo Symphony's first concert of this calendar year!