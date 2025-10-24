© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music by Johann Strauss II and Antonín Dvořák!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit music performed by the Amarillo Symphony in January of 2025!

This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits some of the many highlights from the Amarillo Symphony’s 2024-2025 season, specifically pieces from the orchestra's January 2025 concert. That program opened with Johann Strauss II’s Blue Danube Waltz, which will hear on the first half of the show today. The second half of our program will feature Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, the piece that concluded the Amarillo Symphony's first concert of this calendar year!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb