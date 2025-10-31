© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The Harrington String Quartet

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:30 PM CDT

Join us this week as we prepare for the Harrington String Quartet's upcoming November 7th Recital!

On November 7th, the Harrington String Quartet will open its 2025-2026 season with a concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. The concert will start at 7:30pm and will feature Caroline Shaw's Valencia, Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear an interview with the group's new violist, Brenton Caldwell! You can also look forward to hearing excerpts from the Harrington String Quartet's Fall 2024 recital, including music by Luigi Boccherini and Johannes Brahms, on the show this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb