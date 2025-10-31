On November 7th, the Harrington String Quartet will open its 2025-2026 season with a concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. The concert will start at 7:30pm and will feature Caroline Shaw's Valencia, Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear an interview with the group's new violist, Brenton Caldwell! You can also look forward to hearing excerpts from the Harrington String Quartet's Fall 2024 recital, including music by Luigi Boccherini and Johannes Brahms, on the show this week!