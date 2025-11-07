Prokofiev and Debussy!

On Saturday, November 15th Chamber Music Amarillo will present a chamber music recital featuring Katy Bursi on violin, Manny Lopez on cello, and Richard Fountain on piano. The group will perform Claude Debussy’s Piano Trio in G major, Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 2, and Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio No.2 at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo. Interested in learning more about the musicians and repertoire? Join HPPR for the pre-concert talk at 6:45 before the 7:30pm concert.

To get us all set for this exciting upcoming event, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program featuring Sergei Prokofiev's "Classical" Symphony as well as his third piano concerto. You can also hear Claude Debussy's Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun on the show!